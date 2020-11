On Wednesday, rescue teams were dispatched to a flooded residential building in Ashdod, where people were thought to be trapped in its basement.

In other cases, a couple was hospitalized after being trapped in a flooded car and in Hadera, rescue teams were called to assist residents in 15 different locations.

Floods were reported in Ashdod on Thursday night by N12, following a couple of days of heavy rain that caused floods in several cities throughout the country.