Heavy rains in Sri Lanka, south India kill at least 25

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 17:06
Heavy rains on Sri Lanka's coast and in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu have killed at least 25 people, destroyed thousands of homes and snarled traffic, authorities said.
In Sri Lanka, 20 people have died in recent days, most from drowning, while five were hurt in landslides, officials said on Wednesday.
"Given the prevalence of COVID-19, the government has encouraged over a thousand families to move in with relatives to reduce the strain on government-run centers," said Sudantha Ranasinghe, head of Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre.
The low-pressure depression behind the rains was expected to move towards Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening, Sri Lanka's weather office said. Five people have already died in the state whose capital Chennai is India's automobile manufacturing center.
The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert to parts of Tamil Nadu and the neighboring Andhra Pradesh state, asking fishermen not to venture to sea.
Tamil Nadu state officials evacuated hundreds of people from low-lying areas and distributed rations and food to those already affected by the rains.
The state's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Twitter he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund, adding that previously-allocated money was exhausted.
Economics Committee to review plasticware tax on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 05:57 PM
27-year-old from east Jerusalem shot to death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 05:11 PM
13-year-old boy injured after falling into a pit in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 05:06 PM
'hybrid attack' is legal basis for new Belarus sanctions - EU envoys
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 04:55 PM
Al-Aqsa Sheikh indicted for incitement against Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 04:02 PM
US brokered deal between J&J and COVAX to send vaccines to conflict zone
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 03:48 PM
Bill to fine vandals of ads featuring women passes preliminary vote
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 02:51 PM
Swastika scrawled on wall in haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 12:59 PM
Tel Aviv selects Dropbox for cloud storage project
By ZEV STUB
11/10/2021 11:12 AM
IDF soldier found safe after going missing near Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 11:07 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 458 new cases, 156 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 10:38 AM
China urges US to stop official interaction with Taiwan
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 09:54 AM
Ethiopian authorities detain over 70 UN drivers - UN email
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 09:29 AM
Poland: Many attempts made to breach Belarus border at night
By REUTERS
11/10/2021 08:59 AM
Shots fired towards truck north of Hebron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2021 08:46 AM
