A demonstration at the entrance to Jerusalem is creating heavy traffic between the Sakharov interchange and Bridge of Strings. The demonstrators are calling to reopen the investigation into police conduct surrounding the death of Ahuvia Sandak last December.

Sandak was killed when the vehicle he was in flipped over while he was fleeing from police, who came to the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were throwing rocks at a Palestinian one.

Some 10 people were arrested, including Sandak's fiance at the time of his death.

Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the protestors.