Helicopter carrying Indian defense chief crashes – 4 killed

A military helicopter crashed in India. There are said to be four dead.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 10:38

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2021 11:41
An Indian Navy marine commando watches Sea King Mk 42 ASW helicopters during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Indian Navy marine commando watches Sea King Mk 42 ASW helicopters during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A military helicopter carrying Indian defense chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in southern India on Wednesday, a defense source said.
As reported by the Times of India, four people are said to have died in the helicopter crash. A total of 14 people are said to have been on board, including Rawat's wife.
Two defense sources said they were currently trying to ascertain Rawat's status. "We don't know yet," one of the sources told Reuters. Both declined to be named. 
Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in late 2019. The position was set up with the aim of integrating India's three services — the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force.
The Air Force said that Rawat, who had previously served as India's Chief of Army Staff, was traveling in an Mi-17V5 helicopter.
"An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the Air Force said in a tweet.


Tags india Indian Army Indian Air Force indian
