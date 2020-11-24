Two dead in aircraft crash north of Beersheba - report

Two young adults were killed after an aircraft crashed near the town of Mishmar HaNegev, north of Beersheba, on Tuesday. It is unclear if the aircraft was civilian or military.MDA paramedics at the scene stated that two men were found unconscious at the scene. Israel Air Force helicopters arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.This is a developing story.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}