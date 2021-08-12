Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russia's Far East
By REUTERS
AUGUST 12, 2021 04:17
A MI-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed in Russia's Far East region of Kamchatka early on Thursday, the emergency service said.
At least seven people survived the hard landing of the helicopter in Kamchatka peninsula, Interfax reported, citing a source. TASS news agency, also citing a source, reported that nine people survived the crash.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com