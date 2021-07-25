The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Herzog holds first working meeting with opposition leader Netanyahu

Netanyahu has yet to meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, with whom he is required by law to meet at least once a month.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 25, 2021 15:58
President Isaac Herzog meeting with opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu for their first work meeting, July 25, 2021. (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog meeting with opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu for their first work meeting, July 25, 2021.
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog held his first working meeting with Knesset Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.
That time frame has already lapsed, by almost two weeks.
Herzog and Netanyahu discussed the burning issues of the day, primarily how to overcome the dangers posed by the threat of new virus strains.
On a political level, Herzog, who is a former cabinet minister, and more recently a former Opposition leader, speaking from personal experience, said that he sees great importance in the role of leader of the Opposition, because without opposition, there is no democracy.
Herzog made the same statement when delivering his inaugural presidential address in the Knesset, at which time he specifically aimed the remark at Netanyahu.
Both men are very particular about masks, and together set an example for the general public, which has been requested by the prime minister and by Health Ministry officials to don masks in indoor areas.


