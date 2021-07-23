Herzog to Olympic Israeli team: 'Waiting to hear 'Hatikvah' on Japan soil'

President Isaac Herzog wished the Israeli Olympic delegation good luck in a phone call to swimmer Yaakov Tomarkin and triple jumper Hannah Minenko Friday morning, moments before the opening ceremonies for the much waited Olympic Games in Tokyo."You have worked hard for many years to reach this moment, and that in itself is admirable and the State of Israel is proud of you," the president told Tomarkin and Minenko, Israel's representatives in the opening ceremony. "When you enter the stadium, proudly waving the Israeli flag, our hearts will skip a beat."