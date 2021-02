The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that an IDF quadcopter fell in Lebanese territory and that there was no concern that information was leaked.The incident comes a day after an IDF quadcopter fell in the northern Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media. There was no concern that information was leaked in that incident as well. Palestinian media published photos of the quadcopter entirely intact.

Hezbollah announced that it succeeded in downing a quadcopter belonging to the IDF after it entered Lebanese airspace in southern Lebanon near the town of Blida, located west of the Golan Heights.