Hezbollah head Nasrallah to speak on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

"Hezbollah's presence in Syria in general and in the Syrian part of the Golan Heights in particular aims to create a terrorist infrastructure against the State of Israel with the cooperation and care of the Syrian regime," tweeted Adraee, warning that Israel "will not tolerate this entrenchment!"

Earlier this month, IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on his Twitter account that the Syrian military is continuing to support Hezbollah and allowing the terrorist group to gain a foothold in the Syrian Golan Heights.