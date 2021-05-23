WATCH: Hezbollah supporters gather at Israel-Lebanon border



הפגנות בגבול לבנון: תומכי חיזבאללה תלו את דגלי הארגון על גדר הגבול ליד הר דב @coren_ido May 23, 2021

The demonstrations are located near Metula and Har Dov and have not caused any reported disturbances thus far. However, video footage shows the protesters hanging the organization flag on the border gate near Har Dov.Kan reported that the protesters arrived in light of the 21st year since the IDF left Lebanon and the conclusion of the most recent operation in Gaza.