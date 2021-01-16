HHS Secretary Azar resigns, says US doesn't have reserve vaccine stockpile

WASHINGTON - The United States does not have a reserve stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines, but it is confident that there will enough produced to provide a second dose for people, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told NBC News on Friday.
After the interview with NBC News, CNN reported that Azar had resigned from his position, citing last week's attack on the Capitol.
Here is Azar’s full resignation letter. It says he is leaving Jan. 20. It does cite the recent violence. pic.twitter.com/UbSCjAYq7N— Stephanie Armour (@StephArmour1) January 16, 2021
"We now have enough confidence that our ongoing production will be quality and available to provide the second dose for people. So we're not sitting on a reserve anymore. We've made that available to the states to order," Azar said. Up until that point, the Trump administration had communicated to states that there was a reserve stockpile of second doses of the vaccines.