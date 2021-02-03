High Court approves demolition of terrorist home who killed Esther Horgen

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday approved the demolition of the home of the Palestinian terrorist who killed Esther Horgen on December 20.
In a split 2-1 decision, the High Court voted to demolish both the second and third floors of the building where Mohammad Maroh Kabaha and his family have lived, as requested by the IDF. Justice Anat Baron dissented from the decision and said that only the third floor of the building should have been demolished since Kabaha lived there separately from his family, who lived on the second floor and were unaware of his murderous plans.
However, Justice Yitzhak Amit and Justice Daphna Barak-Erez ruled that whether a family is aware of their family member's criminal intent is only one factor in deciding how much of a building to demolish in connection to a nationalist murder committed as an act of terror.
They said that the High Court should generally not question the IDF's discretion about what deterrence message is needed in a given case to help prevent future terrorism.
In contrast, the petitioners in this case and global critics have said that Israel is isolated among current democracies in carrying out house demolitions against international law.
Israel argues that there is a basis for house demolitions in international law if the purpose is preventative and not punitive.
