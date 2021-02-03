High Court approves demolition of terrorist home who killed Esther Horgen

However, Justice Yitzhak Amit and Justice Daphna Barak-Erez ruled that whether a family is aware of their family member's criminal intent is only one factor in deciding how much of a building to demolish in connection to a nationalist murder committed as an act of terror.

In contrast, the petitioners in this case and global critics have said that Israel is isolated among current democracies in carrying out house demolitions against international law.

Israel argues that there is a basis for house demolitions in international law if the purpose is preventative and not punitive.

They said that the High Court should generally not question the IDF's discretion about what deterrence message is needed in a given case to help prevent future terrorism.