The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

High Court cancels warrant to demolish house of Dvir Sorek killer

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 25, 2020 15:53
High Court judges have ruled that the warrant to demolish the house of one of the killers of IDF soldier Dvir Sorek must be canceled, according to the majority opinion.
Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 04:52 PM
Minister of Strategic Affairs asks Twitter to ban Khamenei
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 04:48 PM
Bank of Israel keeps interest rate unchanged at 0.1%
Netanyahu says annexation set for July, 'a historic opportunity'
Coronavirus death toll in Sweden tops 4,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 03:20 PM
Cave of the Patriarchs to reopen on Tuesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 02:01 PM
Myanmar updates top UN court on measures to protect Rohingya minority
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 01:14 PM
Malaysia reports 172 new coronavirus cases, most of them foreigners
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 12:43 PM
Indonesia reports 479 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 12:42 PM
Philippines posts five new coronavirus deaths, 284 infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 12:39 PM
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 12:23 PM
Ben-Gurion airport expected to remain largely inactive until mid-July
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/25/2020 11:29 AM
Russia's coronavirus infections pass 350,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 10:42 AM
French consortium begins production for saliva-based COVID screening test
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 09:32 AM
Thailand reports 2 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/25/2020 08:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by