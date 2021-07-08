The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
High Court defers expirations of ultra-Orthodox draft postponement law

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 8, 2021 20:50
Israel's High Court of Justice postponed the cancellation of the law that allows the Defense Ministry to defer enlistment of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students, Ynet reported Thursday.
Earlier this week, the state had asked for a six-month extension to pass a new law to regulate the standing of yeshiva students who seek to defer their enlistment until they are over the maximum age of military service.
This is the state’s 10th request for an extension to the severely complex and divisive issue since the High Court ruled in 2017 that blanket deferrals from enlistment were discriminatory and illegal.
