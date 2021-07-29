High Court: Fines slapped on Balfour demonstrators were illegal

Fines that were administered during last year's protests at Balfour were deemed illegal by the High Court of Justice, according to Israeli media.The fines were given during October of last year, for violating the coronavirus restrictions. However, the High Court ruled that the fines were illegal since the demonstrations were entirely legal, as they were excluded from the lockdown's restrictions.About 39,000 fines were handed out, out of which about 17,000 were paid. The government will return the money to those who paid, for a sum of NIS 11 million.