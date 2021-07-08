High Court rejects petitions against Nation-State Law

Israel's High Court of Justice rejected 15 petitions against the Nation-State Law on Thursday. The court had been asked to determine if the law was fit to be a part of Israel's future constitution, given its content.The court explained the verdict, saying that it is not within its purview to order the law be cancelled or be involved in its content. The court also commented on the intent of the law, that it is to establish the Jewish character of the state without diminishing the democratic nature of the state.Justice George Karra was of the minority opinion, saying that some parts of the law challenge Israel's democratic nature. Karra said that the law ignoring Arab and Druze citizens of Israel harms the principle of equality that is not explicitly established in the law.The Nation-State Law, passed as a Basic Law, was heavily criticized for delineating Jewish national rights and symbols including the importance of “Jewish settlement,” but without any language guaranteeing the equality of all citizens, especially minorities.Advocates of the bill argued, however, that equality for all citizens is legislated in Israel’s Basic Law: human dignity and freedom, while there had been no previous laws delineating Israel’s Jewish character.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
