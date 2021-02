The companies argued that allowing essential stores to sell non-essential products while stores centered around those products had to remain closed was against equality, unjustified and without a fitting goal. The suit was filed during the second lockdown and is being ruled on as the third lockdown is expected to be coming to an end.

The High Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that essential stores that are open during coronavirus lockdowns cannot sell non-essential products in response to a lawsuit filed by a number of toy store companies and other companies.