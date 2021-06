Guetta was one of the three 19-year-olds injured in the terrorist drive-by-shooting at the Tapuah Junction on May 2.

The terrorist Muntasir Shalabi was indicted for murder and two other attempted murder counts because two other 19-year-olds were wounded in the attack.

Shalabi's family petitioned the court to prevent the demolition of their home, to which the state refused, requesting that the house be destroyed, rejecting all terms hidden within the appeal.

The High Court will discuss on Thursday the demolition of the home of the terrorist who murdered 19-year-old Israeli Yehuda Guetta.