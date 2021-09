A 33-year-old resident of Holon, Rotem Fried, will be charged for importing 27 liters of gamma butyrolactone (GBL), known as the 'rape drug', in 14 separate transactions over the past year, Ynet reported on Sunday.

According to the allegations, Fried imported the drug from France under fake names and addresses, using the numbers and contact information of his family members and asking his younger brother to receive the containers for him under the pretense of "cleaning supplies".