Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong details new powers under controversial China law

By REUTERS  
JULY 6, 2020 18:58
Hong Kong released additional details of China's sweeping new national security law for the former British colony on Monday, saying security forces had overriding authority to enter and search properties for evidence and stop people from leaving the city.
Hong Kong returned to China on July 1, 1997, under a "one country, two systems" formula guaranteeing wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary.
But under China's new legislation, crimes of secession and sedition will be punishable by up to life in prison, stoking concerns of a much more authoritarian era in a city which has been racked by anti-China protests for the past year. 
UN says attacks by Islamist militia in Congo may be war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 07:02 PM
Coronavirus: 139 students, teachers test positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 07:00 PM
India tallies third-highest coronavirus cases but death rate low
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 07:00 PM
Turkey warns it will respond if EU takes fresh measures against it
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 06:53 PM
Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 06:48 PM
Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 04:59 PM
Ashkelon teacher infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 04:44 PM
Rafi Peretz may merge lists with Likud
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 04:22 PM
Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - health ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 03:02 PM
Gov't approves draft law for immediate enactment of emergency regulations
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 03:01 PM
Vietnam reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 02:41 PM
Indonesia reports 70 new coronavirus deaths, 1,209 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 12:47 PM
Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/06/2020 12:41 PM
Hebron resident dies due to COVID-19, bring Palestinian death toll to 21
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 10:24 AM
Two Jerusalem city council members infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/06/2020 09:45 AM
