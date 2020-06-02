The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hong Kong leader calls out "double standards" on national security

By REUTERS  
JUNE 2, 2020 08:18
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam accused foreign governments of "double standards" in their reaction to Beijing's plans to impose national security laws on the city, pointing to anti-police brutality protests in the United States.
In her first public appearance after Washington said it will remove Hong Kong's preferential treatment in US law in response to Beijing's proposal, Lam warned countries threatening actions against the city they may hurt their own interests.
"They are very concerned about their own national security, but on our national security...they look through tinted glasses," Lam told a weekly news conference.
"In the US we see how the riots were being handled by the local governments, compared to the stance they adopted when almost the same riots happened in Hong Kong last year."
Having lost patience with Hong Kong after large-scale and often-violent pro-democracy protests last year plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest crisis in decades, Beijing authorities last month advanced plans to introduce laws tackling secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference.
Elkin demands two separate directors for his two ministries
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/02/2020 07:28 AM
Venezuela's Maduro says he will visit Iran soon, sign agreements
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 05:12 AM
Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 03:44 AM
China reports 10 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 03:42 AM
Polish Senate passes election bill, setting stage for June vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 02:59 AM
Brazil registers 11,598 additional cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 02:40 AM
Medical examiner declares George Floyd death homicide -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 01:21 AM
Pompeo says US considers welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 12:44 AM
New York City institutes curfew, Governor Cuomo calls for police reforms
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/02/2020 12:30 AM
Former US President Obama condemns violence at protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 11:59 PM
Controversial Norwegian Law advances in plenum
Chinese envoy to UK says Beijing is not suppressing Hong Kong activists
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 11:32 PM
US judge defends handling of case against ex-Trump adviser Flynn
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 11:21 PM
Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation, claims homicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 10:51 PM
Egypt reports first decline in new coronavirus cases for a week
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 10:46 PM
