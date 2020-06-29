The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to address top UN rights forum on Tuesday

By REUTERS  
JUNE 29, 2020 18:04
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam will address the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, the UN program showed, amid growing concerns about draft national security legislation.
The video message, at the start of a three-week session to examine human rights issues worldwide, appears to mark a bid by China to shape the debate at the 47-member state forum.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on June 19 that any new national security laws imposed on Hong Kong "must fully comply with China's human rights obligations" and international treaties protecting civil and political freedom. China hit back that day, accusing her of "improper" remarks that "grossly interfere in China's sovereignty and internal affairs". 
 
Netanyahu and Katz announce new financial support plan for freelancers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 06:52 PM
India bans 59 mostly Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 06:47 PM
Gabon senate votes to decriminalize homosexuality
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 06:38 PM
Turkish coastguard rescues 35 migrants from half-sunken boat
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 05:29 PM
US envoy in Lebanon says "page turned" after interview ban
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 05:27 PM
Netanyahu vows new steps to help economy heal from coronavirus
Netanyahu says Blue and White have no say on annexation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 04:24 PM
Saudi, US officials call for extending UN arms embargo on Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 04:14 PM
Iran prosecutor says human error led to shooting down of Ukrainian plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 04:01 PM
Seven die as 'separatist' gunmen attack Pakistan Stock Exchange
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 03:57 PM
Gantz demands coronavirus operations be moved to Defense Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 03:43 PM
Coronavirus cabinet announces that summer schools will open July 1
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/29/2020 03:27 PM
Russia denies nuclear incident after international body detects isotopes
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 03:12 PM
Lapid: Israel no longer model on coronavirus
Blast kills 23 Afghans at a cattle market in southern Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/29/2020 02:11 PM
