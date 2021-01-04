Horowitz to nominate Jida Rinawi-Zuabi fourth on Meretz list

Meretz Party chairman, MK Nitzan Horowitz, will later this week bring for the approval of the Meretz conference the placement of Mrs. Jida Rinawi-Zuabi, an Arabic candidate born in Nazareth, in fourth place on the Meretz list for the Knesset.

Rinawi-Zoabi will be included on the list in place of former MK Ilan Gal-On, who decided not to run in this election campaign. The other candidates on the list will remain in place.

Once approved, Rinawi-Zuabi's selection will ensure the representation of two Arabic candidates in the top five on the Meretz list and three in the top ten, as well as full equal representation of 50% men and 50% women in the top ten.