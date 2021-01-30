Horowitz: Labor crawls to coalition time after time, Meretz doesn’t

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz slammed Labor for “crawling into a coalition [with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] time after time” during a Saturday cultural event held in Ramat Gan.
He added that this is not just the moral failing of some people in Labor, like Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli, but of the entire Labor Party.
“People are sick of voting for one thing and getting something else,” he said. “Meretz can be counted on.” Shmuli said he will leave Labor once a new government is decided on.