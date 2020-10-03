Horowitz to acting police commissioner: Stop being the politics police

Meretz leader MK Nitzan Horowitz, sent a letter to acting police commissioner Moti Cohen, stating that "Israel Police must stop acting as the politics police.""In the last 24 hours I've received dozens of petitions from citizens from across the country, who've tried to realize their legal right to protest, under restrictions, and were met with police forces that prevented them from doing so, and even fined them with false accusations," Horowitz wrote. "I'm turning to you, demanding that these actions taken against citizens protesting according to guidelines be stopped immediately," Horowitz added.