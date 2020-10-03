The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Horowitz to acting police commissioner: Stop being the politics police

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 3, 2020 16:36
Meretz leader MK Nitzan Horowitz, sent a letter to acting police commissioner Moti Cohen, stating that "Israel Police must stop acting as the politics police."
"In the last 24 hours I've received dozens of petitions from citizens from across the country, who've tried to realize their legal right to protest, under restrictions, and were met with police forces that prevented them from doing so, and even fined them with false accusations," Horowitz wrote. "I'm turning to you, demanding that these actions taken against citizens protesting according to guidelines be stopped immediately," Horowitz added.
Republican US Senator Johnson diagnosed with COVID-19 - spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 04:19 PM
Tenants, staffers of shelter for disabled people diagnosed with COVID-19
Nagorno-Karabakh: 51 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 03:38 PM
Gamzu in a visit to Shfar'am: Weddings endanger lives
Erdogan says Turkey stands by 'oppressed' in the Caucasus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 03:15 PM
Russia says Germany denied Russian diplomats access to Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 02:56 PM
Truck bomb in eastern Afghan province kills at least 15
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 02:54 PM
Shlomi Shabbat, famed Israeli vocalist, hospitalized with coronavirus
China's President Xi wishes Trump speedy recovery from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 01:29 PM
UK officials worried about losing UK PM following bout with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 12:02 PM
India's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 11:52 AM
Russia's new coronavirus cases return to highest levels, near 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 11:35 AM
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 08:38 AM
Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tests positive for coronavirus
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.44 million, death toll at 1,024,917
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/03/2020 07:18 AM
