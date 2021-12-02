House in Umm al-Fahm burned down in response to murder hours earlier

A number of houses in Umm al-Fahm have been set on fire on Thursday night in response to the murder of a 30-year-old man who was shot dead while driving his vehicle through the city streets hours earlier, according to local residents.

Police forces, firefighters and Magen David Adom teams were rushed to the scene.

The driver who died this morning reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit a truck that was passing on the road. Another person who was next to him was seriously injured.

Police opened an investigation on the incident.