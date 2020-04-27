The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
House Speaker Pelosi: US may look at guaranteed income

By REUTERS  
APRIL 27, 2020 16:50
U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday U.S. lawmakers may need to think of different ways to put money in Americans' pockets if coronavirus aid allotted so far does not do enough, and may look at a guaranteed income for people.
"Let's see what works, what is operational and what needs attention," Pelosi said in an interview with MSNBC. "Others have suggested a minimum income, a guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so. Because there are many more people than just in small business and hired by small business ... that may need some assistance as well."
Lockdown cost Germay's tourism industry 24 billion euros
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 05:17 PM
IDF thwarts suspect crossing northern Gaza border with knife
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 03:28 PM
Two US soldiers missing in action in eastern Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 02:36 PM
Tamar Zandberg, Pnina Tamano-Shata forcibly removed from Knesset panel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 01:06 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll picks up slightly
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 12:19 PM
Israel Prize host won't talk with rabbi who called LGBT people 'disabled'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 11:09 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 87,147, surpass China's
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 11:06 AM
No information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim, says China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 10:37 AM
China says it is a victim of COVID-19 disinformation, not an initiator
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 10:35 AM
Thailand reports nine new coronavirus cases, one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 09:18 AM
Hospitals, HMOs allowed to return elective procedures
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 09:16 AM
Former MK Gideon Patt passes away at 87
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/27/2020 08:37 AM
Germany reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases, 110 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 07:12 AM
Saudi coalition calls for end to escalation in Yemen, return to agreement
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 05:12 AM
China reports 3 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 26, 2 imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/27/2020 04:07 AM
