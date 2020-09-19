Houthis launch projectile towards Jazan, five civilians injured -SPA
By REUTERS
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 23:37
Five civilians were injured and three cars damaged when a military projectile launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis fell in Saudi Arabia's region of Jazan, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.
