Houthis launch projectile towards Jazan, five civilians injured -SPA

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2020 23:37
Five civilians were injured and three cars damaged when a military projectile launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis fell in Saudi Arabia's region of Jazan, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.  
