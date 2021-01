Specifically, the protesters demanded that the police address the attack on former Umm al-Fahm Mayor Dr. Suleiman Aghbariah that took place on Thursday. Aghbariah was shot from close range and was critically injured.

Protesters were seen holding signs with captions such as: "The Police is responsible for the violence and crime" and "Close the police station that isn't helping in any way."

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Umm al-Fahm police station and demonstrated against the violence in the Arab sector, which has continued to rise during the first week of 2021, Ynet reported.