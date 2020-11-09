Hundreds march to Jerusalem cemetery for Rabbi Feinstein's funeral

Police forces confronted hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews who made their way to the Har MaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday in violation of Health Ministry guidelines, to pay respect to the renowned religious scholar Rabbi Dovid Feinstein who passed away on Saturday in the US.Two ultra-Orthodox Jews have been arrested so far, N12 reported.The police announced that they were deploying additional forces in the area in order to prevent hundreds of participants from reaching the cemetery, and are constantly asking that they disperse, maintain guidelines and wear masks.