The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hundreds march to Jerusalem cemetery for Rabbi Feinstein's funeral

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 15:17
Police forces confronted hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews who made their way to the Har MaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday in violation of Health Ministry guidelines, to pay respect to the renowned religious scholar Rabbi Dovid Feinstein who passed away on Saturday in the US.
Two ultra-Orthodox Jews have been arrested so far, N12 reported.The police announced that they were deploying additional forces in the area in order to prevent hundreds of participants from reaching the cemetery, and are constantly asking that they disperse, maintain guidelines and wear masks.
Israeli airline company Israir to offer flights to Bahrain
Lapid says he shares Biden's values
Gamzu visits new JLM lab expected to allow 70,000 daily COVID-19 tests
Novavax's experimental coronavirus vaccine gets FDA's 'fast-track' status
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 04:03 PM
Biden, Johnson, welcome Pfizer vaccine, say safety measures still needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 03:38 PM
Ethiopian High Priest Kes Raphael Hadane passes away
Bahrain cabinet approves air services MOU with Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:44 PM
Switzerland report 17,309 new coronavirus cases over three days
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:41 PM
Iran reports record daily coronavirus cases of 10,463
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:07 PM
Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:05 PM
Austria confirms summer meeting of Islamists with Vienna attacker
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 01:03 PM
Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 12:00 PM
Gunmen kill at least 11 in attack on Iraqi army post in Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 10:31 AM
Russia reports record high of 21,798 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/09/2020 10:28 AM
Two coronavirus patients reported on flights into Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by