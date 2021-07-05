Hundreds of Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan
By REUTERS
JULY 5, 2021 15:17
More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the border into Tajikistan on Sunday after Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said, while dozens of others were captured by the insurgents.
