Hundreds of protesters gather on Balfour street, holding singing circles

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday evening outside of the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem, in what they call "a protest for, and not against," according to Ynet.The protesters laid mattresses on the ground and held public singing circles, saying that they were protesting "for a respectful discourse, democracy, freedom, integrity, equality and for setting a personal example.""Especially in days like these, when we see more and more cases of violence, we choose change, discussion and a healthy form of communication," according to protesters.The protest was coordinated with police and the adjacent streets were blocked accordingly.