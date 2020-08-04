The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Hundreds of protesters gather on Balfour street, holding singing circles

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 4, 2020 19:35
Hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday evening outside of the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem, in what they call "a protest for, and not against," according to Ynet.
The protesters laid mattresses on the ground and held public singing circles, saying that they were protesting "for a respectful discourse, democracy, freedom, integrity, equality and for setting a personal example.""Especially in days like these, when we see more and more cases of violence, we choose change, discussion and a healthy form of communication," according to protesters.
The protest was coordinated with police and the adjacent streets were blocked accordingly.
Tornadoes tear through US Northeast as Tropical Storm Isaias rages
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 07:46 PM
IDF reports 331 active coronavirus cases
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 07:15 PM
Jerusalem to move driving tests out of Gilo
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 05:17 PM
5G networks to be deployed in Israel as soon as September - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 05:17 PM
Police fine 1,261 people for not wearing masks in public
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 05:00 PM
Government unemployment agency reports 2,961 new job seekers
  • By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
  • 08/04/2020 04:15 PM
129 illegal Palestinian workers apprehended in Border Police operation
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 08/04/2020 03:58 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits southeast Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:03 PM
Indonesia reports 1,922 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:02 PM
Philippines reports 6,352 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 02:01 PM
Hong Kong reports 80 new coronavirus cases, mostly local transmissions
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 01:59 PM
Beijing threatens retaliation over US actions against Chinese journalists
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/04/2020 01:55 PM
IDF soldier lightly injured by stone thrown during clashes in Jericho
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 01:09 PM
Beit Shemesh municipality worker infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 12:44 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,801 new patients in 24 hours, death toll hits 554
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 08/04/2020 11:19 AM
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
