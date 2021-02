"The prime minister continues to scatter empty promises and lies while we continue to count more and more victims," MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) said. "We will continue coming out and fighting for our Basic Right for personal security."

Similar protests have been taking place in Umm al-Fahm for six consecutive weeks.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched toward the Umm al-Fahm police station on Friday, protesting against police incompetence in addressing the violence in the Arab sector in Israel and in Umm al-Fahm in particular, Walla reported.