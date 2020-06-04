The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hydroxychloroquine study retracted from medical journal due to concerns

By REUTERS  
JUNE 4, 2020 23:55
Three of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients retracted the study on Thursday, citing concerns about the quality of the data behind it.
The anti-malarial drug has been controversial in part due to support from U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as implications of the study published in British medical journal the Lancet last month.
The three authors said Surgisphere, the company that provided the data, would not transfer the full dataset for an independent review and that they "can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources."
The fourth author of the study, Dr. Sapan Desai, the CEO of Surgisphere, declined to comment on the retraction.
The observational study published in the Lancet on May 22 looked at 96,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, some treated with the decades-old malaria drug. It claimed that those treated with hydroxychloroquine or the related chloroquine had higher risk of death and heart rhythm problems than patients who were not given the medicines.
Several clinical trials were put on hold after the study was published. The World Health Organization, which paused hydroxychloroquine trials after The Lancet study was released, said on Wednesday it was ready to resume trials.
Many scientists voiced concern about the study. Nearly 150 doctors signed an open letter to the Lancet last week calling the article's conclusions into question and asking to make public the peer review comments that preceded publication.
"I did not do enough to ensure that the data source was appropriate for this use," the study's lead author, Harvard Medical School Professor Mandeep Mehra, said in a statement. "For that, and for all the disruptions – both directly and indirectly – I am truly sorry."
Surgisphere was not immediately available for comment.
The Lancet in a statement said, "there are many outstanding questions about Surgisphere and the data that were allegedly included in this study."
Bernie Madoff's early release request rejected by federal judge
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/05/2020 12:00 AM
Swiss confirm role in US-Iran prisoner swap, offer to help more in future
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 11:59 PM
Grand Synagogue of Paris to reopen after coronavirus closure - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 10:48 PM
Ayman Odeh: Police only ban protests against annexation, occupation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 08:54 PM
Coronavirus cases surge: 118 more sick people in 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 08:41 PM
US CDC reports 1,842,101 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 08:34 PM
Olmert: Not a dime of the public’s money was spent on my home
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 08:30 PM
Facebook places state media labels on Russian, Chinese broadcasters
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 07:45 PM
GAVI raises $567 mln of $2 bln goal to buy COVID-19 vaccines for poor
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 07:33 PM
Education Ministry wants summer classes, Teachers Union objects
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 07:04 PM
Serbia adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 07:01 PM
Police warn against Fake News: No coronavirus raids planned
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 06:54 PM
Netanyahu invited to Moscow for Victory Day march
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/04/2020 05:46 PM
Hong Kong police fire pepper spray to disperse Tiananmen protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 05:16 PM
Russia sends second batch of fighter jets to Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/04/2020 05:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by