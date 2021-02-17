The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IAEA chief to visit Tehran before Iran reduces cooperation -Iran envoy

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 13:59
The UN nuclear watchdog's director general, Rafael Grossi, will visit Tehran on Saturday to discuss how to work with Iran in light of its plan to scale back cooperation as of Tuesday, Iran's envoy to the agency said on Wednesday.
"IAEA DG travels to Tehran on Saturday for technical discussions with the Atomic Energy Organization (of Iran) on how to continue cooperation in the light of new arrangements and development," Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Twitter.
Israel and Syria negotiate over prisoners, Russia acts as mediator
Officials fear Iran may try to poison Israel's water, country unprepared
EU wants vaccine contracts to include anti-variant clauses, EU chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 02:54 PM
European Union books 150 mln extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 02:35 PM
Eli Cohen: Israel invited Sudan to send a delegation in the coming weeks
Special decisions regarding Jerusalem classroom due to weather
Northern Israelis receive fake message about coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer signs on to provide additional 200 million vaccine doses to EU
Gunmen kidnap students in Nigeria's Niger state
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 12:18 PM
Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says US did the same
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 11:58 AM
Main runway at Ben Gurion airport closes due to improper construction
Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 09:55 AM
Health Ministry issues warning against swimming in Tel Aviv's shores
Russia detains 19 suspected Islamist militants planning attacks - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 08:56 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes near Greek town of Nafpaktos
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/17/2021 08:23 AM
