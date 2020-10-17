The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

ICC delegation to visit Sudan to discuss case against Bashir

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 17, 2020 18:58
An International Criminal Court delegation is to visit Sudan to discuss the cases of ousted president Omar al-Bashir and other former officials, the government on Saturday.
The delegation, led by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, will discuss "cooperation" with Sudan over the wanted men, the government said in a statement.The court said Bensouda and a delegation would be in Khartoum for a few days, for the court's first visit since Bashir was ousted last year.
Bashir, who has been in jail in Khartoum since he was toppled after mass protests last year, has been indicted by the ICC for war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.
The court in The Hague accused him in 2009 and 2010 of masterminding atrocities in his campaign to crush a revolt in the Darfur region in which an estimated 300,000 people died.
Two other former officials wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity in Darfur, Ahmed Haroun and Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein, also also in detention in Khartoum.
Bashir's lawyer has repeatedly denounced the charges against the former president as politically motivated.
The civilian government that is running Sudan under a three-year transition with the military has signed a peace agreement with former rebels in Darfur and other neglected regions that had been fighting Bashir's government for years.

Lebanon's protest flame still flickers on anniversary of 'revolution'
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 08:22 PM
Rabbi Kanievsky instructs haredi schools to open tomorrow
Israeli business magnate Michael Strauss dies at the age of 86
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,469 test positive, 14 dead throughout weekend
Police issue 4,000+ tickets for coronavirus violations over the weekend
Eran Zahavi tests positive for coronavirus
France knife attacker asked pupils to point out his victim
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 04:31 PM
Stun, smoke grenades thrown at home of Prisons Service officer
Quick coronavirus testing centers to serve teachers without a referral
Woman arrested after bodies of three children found at Vienna property
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:39 PM
Malaysia reports 869 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:39 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.29 million, death toll at 1,102,707
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 01:03 PM
Man rescued from Ayalon River, Ayalon Road blocked by police
France will react with the greatest firmness after attack - PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/17/2020 12:06 PM
M16 rifle smuggle attempt foiled by security personnel in the West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by