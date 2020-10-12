Ichilov Hospital stops accepting coronavirus patients

The hospital currently has 110 patients which is much higher than the hospital is usually meant to handle. In comparison, Rambam Medical Center has about 60 patients and can handle about 120 and Bellinson Medical Center is even less occupied. Soroka Medical Center has a completely empty coronavirus ward.

"The struggle is not political - the desire is to direct patients to places that will give them the best care," said Prof. Gil Pierre, deputy director-general of Sourasky. Sourasky has informed the Health Ministry that until systematic regulations for assigning patients to hospitals are provided, they will not accept any more coronavirus patients.

Sourasky Medical Center decided to stop accepting new coronavirus patients into the hospital on Monday in protest against the lack of patient regulation by the Health Ministry, according to Army Radio.