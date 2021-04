There were no injuries in the incident, nor was there a response from the Hamas. An IDF tank team accidentally fired a bullet from a machine gun into a Hamas post during a drill on Tuesday, Walla News reported.There were no injuries in the incident, nor was there a response from the Hamas.

According to an initial investigation, the soldier was supposed to practice his aim using the tank's mounted machine gun, but failed to notice that there had been a bullet in the chamber prior to the drill.