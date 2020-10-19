The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF allows farming along Gaza border to resume

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 19, 2020 23:15
Agricultural work can resume along the Gaza border Monday night with the exception of a few locations, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
There is no current threat to residents of the area and there are no special instructions for citizens.
Lebanese security chief tests positive for COVID-19 in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 11:36 PM
Israel and UAE to sign a visa-free entry agreement
US, Britain call out Russian hacking spree, cyberattacks against Olympics
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 10:39 PM
Turkey withdraws from base in northwest Syria, sources say
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 07:50 PM
Saudi retail chains join growing informal boycott of Turkish products
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 05:15 PM
Gantz: I won't let Netanyahu hold me hostage
Iran's daily coronavirus death toll hits 337, a record
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 02:42 PM
IDF lifts ban on soldiers participating in gatherings
Swiss report 8,737 new coronavirus cases over the weekend
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 01:32 PM
1,617 fines issued for coronavirus violations
Philippines reports 2,638 more coronavirus cases, 26 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 12:21 PM
Russia's new coronavirus cases hit new record high of 15,982
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 12:18 PM
Coronavirus in IDF: 732 infected, 3,807 in quarantine
Total coronavirus cases in Ukraine exceed 300,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2020 09:44 AM
8 kindergarten teachers infected with coronavirus in Ramat Gan
