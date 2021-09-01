IDF appoints Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi as new chief military prosecutor

Brig.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was promoted to the rank of major-general and took up the post of IDF chief military prosecutor.

Tomer-Yerushalmi replaces Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek, who has served in the post for the past six years.

She was inaugurated into her new post in a ceremony by Afek, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

At the ceremony, Tomer-Yerushalmi spoke of the importance of the Military Prosecutor's Office and the prestigious legacy it holds.

"I will do everything in my power to lead the Military Prosecutor's Office and move forward, in the way outlined by my predecessors, to assist in achieving military objectives in accordance with the law and while upholding the rule of law," she said.