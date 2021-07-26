The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF arrests suspect who swam from Lebanon to Israel

JULY 26, 2021  
JULY 26, 2021 09:59
The IDF arrested a suspect on Sunday night after he was spotted swimming from Lebanon into Israeli territorial waters, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The suspect was arrested near the border and transferred for questioning. He was unarmed.
Olympics 2021: Israeli judoka Tohar Butul progresses to quarter-final
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Sulawesi, Indonesia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2021 07:22 AM
Pnina Feldman, mother of MIA IDF soldier, passes away at 87
China says standstill in US-China relations due to imagined rivalry
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2021 05:58 AM
Olympic Games organizers report 16 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/26/2021 05:07 AM
Syrian air defense strikes down Israeli missiles - report
IDF attacks targets in Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks - report
Coalition votes to back opposition bill
10 killed, 45 injured in a bus crash in Croatia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/25/2021 06:27 PM
Israeli windsurfers Spychakov, Cohen both place 5th after 3 races
IDF helicopter performs emergency landing in West Bank
Gantz nominates Gil Pinchas to IDF economic advisor to chief of staff
Israeli Judoka Baruch Shmailov loses in bronze medal fight
Shira Isakov attempted murder trial verdict expected in August - report
Coronavirus in the IDF: 265 active cases, 539 in quarantine
