IDF arrests four Palestinians after crossing border fence

By MAARIV ONLINE  
APRIL 29, 2021 19:12
The IDF arrested four Palestinians suspected of crossing the border fence near the southern Gaza Strip.
No weapons were seized from the suspects and were taken for questioning.
