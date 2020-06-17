IDF arrests infiltrator from Lebanon

The IDF arrested a person who infiltrated from Lebanon into Israel on Wednesday morning, the IDF confirmed.

The infiltrator was arrested in the town of Shlomi, located east of Rosh Hanikra, according to a statement by the town's council. Residents of the town were allowed to return to routine once the infiltrator was arrested.

The IDF statement and the council statement did not specify the identity of the infiltrator.

In the past few months, a number of Sudanese nationals seeking work and Lebanese shepherds working in southern Lebanon have been caught infiltrating over the Lebanon-Israel border. In one incident in May near Mount Dov, a shepherd of Syrian nationality was shot and arrested after infiltrating 100 meters into Israeli territory. The shepherd was returned to Lebanon earlier this month after receiving treatment in Israel.

Just days before the incident on Mount Dov, a senior IDF officer stationed in the area told The Jerusalem Post that many shepherds in the area are known to collect intelligence on troop movement.

The officer said that the IDF has identified several locations along the Golan Heights where they know Hezbollah collects intelligence on Israel and warned that “whoever crosses the demilitarized zone into Israel is considered a threat and the IDF will respond accordingly.”

Avichay Adraee, the IDF Arabic language spokesman, posted a video on Twitter earlier this month, pointing out the increase in the number of infiltration attempts along the Israel- Lebanon border and adding that the IDF had intensified its operations along the border in response. "We expect the Lebanese government and the international forces operating in southern Lebanon to impose their control and prevent these attempts," tweeted Adraee.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.