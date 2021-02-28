The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF arrests suspect in attempted stabbing near Yitzhar last week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 13:17
The IDF arrested a terrorist on Sunday suspected of attempting to stab an Israeli civilian near the town of Yitzhar in the West Bank last week, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The suspect was transferred for questioning by security forces.
Last week, an Israeli civilian reported that a terrorist attempted to stab them near Yitzhar. The civilian was uninjured and the terrorist ran away from the scene.
Thousands of people walk kilometers to visit Jerusalem on Shushan Purim
Czech PM: Country can use Sputnik vaccine without Europe's EMA approval
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2021 02:02 PM
Kremlin critic Navalny arrives in penal colony - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2021 01:40 PM
Hundreds protest outside Haifa court: Three protesters go free
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,429 new cases, 6% of tests return positive
Hong Kong democrats face subversion charge in national security crackdown
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2021 10:00 AM
Did Gantz hold secret talks with the king of Jordan?
Gas prices to rise by 27 agurot tonight to NIS 5.99 per liter
Kinneret rises by 1 cm, just half a meter from upper red line
Lebanese infiltrator arrested by IDF near Har Dov
Biden cheers new vaccine but cautions on COVID-19 variants
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2021 02:53 AM
Israelis arrives in Greece to investigate ship suspected in oil spill
Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll rises to 5,726, test rate at 5.9%
Myanmar police arrest hundreds in crackdown, rights group says
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 04:51 PM
Myanmar ambassador to the United Nations has been fired- state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2021 04:49 PM
