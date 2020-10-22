IDF arrests suspects in IED incident that injured two soldiers

The IDF and Border Police arrested a number of people suspected of throwing an improvised explosive device that injured two soldiers last week, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.The arrests were made in Balata near Nablus.
