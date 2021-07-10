The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF arrests three suspects crossing from Gaza into Israel with knives

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 10, 2021 18:54
IDF forces arrested on Saturday three suspects who tried to cross the southern Gaza border into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.
A number of knives were seized from the suspects, who are currently being interrogated.  
Iranian exiles protest, demand prosecution of president-elect
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 06:34 PM
Cyber attack reported on Iranian government website
Forest 'firestorm' kills one, destroys homes in central Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 05:35 PM
Confirmed death toll in Miami condo collapse reaches 86, mayor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 05:21 PM
Eight killed in Mogadishu by suicide bomb targeting government convoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 03:41 PM
South African police arrest 27 over protest link to Zuma jailing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 02:47 PM
At least 8 killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 12:41 PM
IDF stops suspect attempting to cross from Gaza into Israel
Tajikistan earthquake kills five
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 10:40 AM
Siblings killed in violent altercation in Ibtin - report
Haiti's senate says its head should replace assassinated president
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 03:51 AM
Florida condo death toll rises to 79 after another body is found
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/10/2021 01:05 AM
356 civilians injured in Evyatar outpost confrontations in total - report
Ransomware attack hits Swiss consumer outlet Comparis
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/09/2021 10:44 PM
IDF identifies unusual activity on Lebanese border, fires light bombs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by