IDF arrests three suspects crossing from Gaza into Israel with knives

IDF forces arrested on Saturday three suspects who tried to cross the southern Gaza border into Israeli territory, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.A number of knives were seized from the suspects, who are currently being interrogated.
