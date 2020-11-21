The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF arrests two people crossing perimeter fence from Gaza to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 20:02
IDF fighters arrested two suspects who crossed the perimeter fence from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Saturday evening.
No weapons were seized from the suspects, and they were questioned on the spot.
UK records 19,875 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 06:23 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 57.7 million, death toll at 1,375,170
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 06:22 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 763 new cases diagnosed on Friday, 121 intubated
Russia ready to provide other countries with Sputnik V coronavirus vaccin
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 04:12 PM
Tigray rebels say nine civilians killed in Ethiopian attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 01:06 PM
Israel's Bank Hapoalim signs agreement with Dubai Intl. Financial Center
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 10:49 AM
Ethiopia denies talks on conflict after African Union names envoys
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 09:31 AM
Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, at least 3 killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 09:08 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,964 to 902,528 - RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 06:37 AM
Mexico adds 6,426 confirmed coronavirus cases, 719 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 04:44 AM
Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 04:35 AM
Suspect at large after multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 03:17 AM
Judge denies bid to halt Nevada from certifying election results
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 02:24 AM
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 - spokesman
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 01:26 AM
Georgia certifies Biden as winner of the presidential election in state
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2020 12:02 AM
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
