IDF arrests two suspects who crossed Israeli-Lebanese border

The IDF arrested on Monday two suspects who crossed the border from Lebanon to Israel late on Sunday night.After an extensive search, IDF and Israel Police found the suspects near the fence on Monday. fired by the IDF near the town of Shlomi on the Israeli-Lebanese border on Sunday night, after suspicions were roused that the security fence was tampered with, the IDF spokesperson's unit reported.Nearly a month ago, on May 14, the IDF shot at protestors approached the border, wounding one Hezbollah member. Three suspects cut through the border fence and crossed into Israel, where they were joined by four more. They then started a fire inside Israeli territory, which spread to Lebanese territory.One of the suspects explained to the authorities that he crossed the border to look for a job.llumination rounds were
