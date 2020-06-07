IDF begins exercise along Lebanon border

The IDF is beginning an exercise on Sunday which will take place near several towns along the Israel-Lebanon border, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.The exercise, which began on Sunday and is expected to end on Monday afternoon, is expected to cause some noise in the region, including the movement of security forces and the sounds of explosions and gunfire.The IDF clarified that the exercise was planned for 2020 from the beginning and is intended to maintain the readiness and fitness of its soldiers.